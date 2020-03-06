Rhino horns seized at Tan Son Nhat airport
The customs at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City said on March 6 that it has discovered 12 pieces of rhino horn weighing a total 6.2 kg in the luggage of a passenger arriving on a flight from Doha (Qatar).
Illustrative image (Photo: sggp.org.vn)
HCM City (VNA) – The customs at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City said on March 6 that it has discovered 12 pieces of rhino horn weighing a total 6.2 kg in the luggage of a passenger arriving on a flight from Doha (Qatar).
Preliminary examination showed the horn pieces are from the African rhino, the trade of which is banned under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).
The 49-year-old passenger, a Vietnamese citizen, has been detained for illegal transporting rare wildlife.
Investigation into the case is under way. /.