Environment Mobile app helps users update information about air quality The Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) has launched a mobile application named “Envisoft” to help users regularly update information about air quality.

Environment Mekong Delta adapts to drought, saltwater intrusion Provinces in the Mekong Delta are taking prompt actions to help local residents adapt to drought and saltwater intrusion during the dry season.

Environment Infographic World Wildlife Day 2020 highlights the importance of biodiversity World Wildlife Day is celebrated this year under the theme 'Sustaining all Life on Earth', highlighting the unique place of wild fauna and flora as essential components of the world’s biodiversity, as well as a key pillar of livelihoods for people, particularly among communities that live close to nature.

Environment Whirlwinds, hailstorms cause serious damage to northern provinces One person was killed in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang while 14 others were injured in Ha Giang and Yen Bai provinces as of 16:00 on March 3, according to the central steering committee for natural disaster prevention.