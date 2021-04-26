Rice aid comes for Vietnamese-Cambodians under COVID-19 lockdown
The first rice packages to help Vietnamese-Cambodian families living in areas under lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, arrived in Preah Sihanouk city of the province of the same name on April 25.
The Cambodian province has been put under a lockdown since April 23 in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
President of the Khmer-Vietnam association in Preah Sihanouk Tran Van Nam earlier informed the Vietnamese Consulate General in the Cambodian province that many Vietnamese-Cambodians in Tumnup Rolok are facing food shortage. The residential area has been under quarantine for nearly one month since late March.
Vietnamese General Consul Vu Ngoc Ly (first from right) presents the aid to the Vietnamese-Cambodians (Photo: VNA)With support from relevant agencies in Cambodia, the Consulate General delivered the rice aid to 50 disadvantaged families in Tumnup Rolok on April 25. Beneficiaries were asked to follow health guidelines when receiving the aid.
Preah Sihanouk authorities and its Red Cross Society will soon distribute food free of charge to all residents in lockdown areas, Vietnamese General Consul Vu Ngoc Ly said.
There are no reports on Vietnamese-Cambodians contracted with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Preah Sihanouk, according to the Consulate General./.