Society Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian students join in cultural exchange Hundreds of students of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia gathered at a cultural exchange programme held in Ho Chi Minh City on April 25 by the municipal Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU).

Society Canadian scholars praise Vietnam’s successes in COVID-19 control, economic development Vietnam’s successes in promoting economic development and containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic were spotlighted at an online workshop held by the Canada-Vietnam Friendship Society (CVFS) on April 24.

Society Infographic Quang Ninh tops public administration performance index The northern province of Quang Ninh was ranked top in the 2020 PAPI report, which offers an overview of provinces’ performance through measuring the satisfaction of their citizens, with an aggregate dimensional performance score of 48.881.

Society Chinese Defence Minister welcomed in Quang Ninh Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen Phan Van Giang hosted an official ceremony to welcome Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister Wei Fenghe at Hoanh Mo border gate, the northern province of Quang Ninh, on April 24, as part of the sixth Vietnam – China border defence friendship exchange.