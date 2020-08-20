“Rice ATM” using AI helps the poor in Da Nang
A “Rice ATM” using artificial intelligence (AI) technology was set up in Da Nang on August 18 to help those facing difficulties due to social distancing measures amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the central city.
“Rice ATM” using AI helps the poor in Da Nang (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang’s Red Cross Society partnered with the city-based VPBO JSC and donors to install the rice dispenser, which will help struggling local families and ensure no one is left behind at this difficult time.
Chairwoman of the municipal Red Cross Society Le Thi Nhu Hong said the ATM will provide about 20 tonnes of rice worth 300 million VND to about 3,000 disadvantaged local people.
The Rice ATM operates using AI. Personal information of recipients, including phone numbers and images of ID cards, are uploaded to VBPO JSC’s management system.
Appointments can be created and text messages sent to recipients informing them of times they can collect rice.
The Red Cross is calling on organisations, enterprises, and donors to join hands with municipal authorities in manufacturing more of these ATMs, to provide support to those in difficult circumstances.
Da Nang is home to 20,000 poor and near-poor households and over 30,000 social policy beneficiaries. The city’s Red Cross Society has actively carried out anti-pandemic measures and support programmes to help the disadvantaged, including the provision of 5,000 packages of necessities and medical supplies to poor households./.