Business Hanoi remains top FDI destination in 10 months Hanoi continued to top the list of foreign direct investment destinations in Vietnam in the first 10 months of this year, raking in about 6.85 billion USD, most of which came in form of capital contributions and share purchase.

Business 19th Vietnam-China border trade fair opens in Lao Cai The 19th Vietnam-China border economic and trade fair kicked off in Lao Cai city of the northern province of the same name on November 12.

Business Vietnam urged to promote circular economy Vietnam should act fast to switch to the circular economy, heard a workshop on promoting the no-carbon circular economy held in Hanoi on November 12.