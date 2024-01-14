According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the total rice output in Vietnam increased 1.9% to 43.5 million tonnes, meeting both domestic demand and export.

Experts said 2023 was full of difficulties for rice export as geo-political conflicts in the world disrupted food and input material supply. However, as a leading exporter of farm produce, particularly rice, Vietnam still managed to guarantee national food security and export growth.

The quality of Vietnamese rice in the global market has also been further affirmed after the ST25 variety once again obtained the “World’s Best Rice” title recently.

Rice exporters said as global supply is still low, the demand for Vietnamese rice will surge in 2024, especially from the Philippines and China./.

VNA