Business Coal, hydro power to give way to renewables Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) plans to mobilise 32 billion kWh of renewable energy, including 26.3 billion kWh of solar power, meaning the output of coal-fuelled and hydro-power plants will be reduced.

Business COVID-19 makes nearly 10 pct of domestic firms lack capital: official Nearly 10 percent of Vietnamese firms lack capital and money for their business, especially micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), because of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, General Secretary of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Nguyen Quang Vinh has said.

Business Aviation authority proposes removal of airfares’ ceiling rates The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently proposed the removal of the cap for airfares on domestic routes operated by at least three carriers.