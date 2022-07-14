Business Infographic (interactive) CPI increases 2.44% in six months Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) in the January – June period rose by 2.44% year-on-year while its core inflation edged up 1.25%, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.

Business Infographic Number of newly-established enterprises hits record high in H1 2022 The number of newly established enterprises hit record high in the first half of 2022 to 76,233, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Of note, since the start of the year, 40,667 firms have resumed operations

Business Infographic Hanoi GRDP up 7.79% in first half of 2022 Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of Hanoi rose 7.79% in the first half of this year, up 1.29 fold compared to the same period of 2021.