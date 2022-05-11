Business Petrol prices continue to go up The retail prices of oil and petrol continued to rise from May 11 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Ministry of Finance.

Business Vingroup aims for over 6 billion USD of revenue in 2022 Vietnamese multi-sector corporation Vingroup aims for net revenue of about 140 trillion VND (6.06 billion USD) this year, an increase of 11.4 percent year on year and after-tax profit of about 6 trillion VND (260 million USD), heard the firm’s annual stakeholders’ meeting held on May 11.

World RoK airlines increase flights to Vietnam Authorities of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungbuk province, about 105 km south of Seoul capital, have said they will promote the resumption of international flights at Cheongju International Airport, including direct ones to Vietnam.

Business Can Tho eyes multi-faceted cooperation with Netherlands Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc He had a working session with the Dutch Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Daniel Stork on May 10, during which the two sides discussed ways to boost cooperation in infrastructure development, climate change adaptation, and hi-tech agriculture.