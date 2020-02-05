Business Manufacturing sees modest boost in January The opening month of this year saw a modest improvement in business conditions in the Vietnamese manufacturing sector, according to a report by a London-based information services firm.

Business Footwear industry likely to hit goals in 2020 The domestic leather and footwear industry was in good shape to reach its goals this year, according to Phan Thi Thanh Xuan, Vice Chairwoman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Leather and Footwear Association (Lefaso).

Business Vietnam keen to develop supporting industries: Deputy PM Vietnam is keen to develop supporting industries and the Government has been working towards the goal of having 1,000 enterprises operating in this sector that are capable of supplying for assembling enterprises and multinational corporations in 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

Business Ca Mau attracts 925 million USD investment in 2019 The southernmost province of Ca Mau attracted 24 investment projects with total registered capital of more than 21.5 trillion VND (925 million USD) in 2019, bringing the number of projects in the locality to 318, capitalised at 99.66 trillion VND (4.28 billion USD).