The Philippines was the top importer of Vietnamese rice in 2020 (Illustrative image: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Philippines was the top importer of Vietnamese rice in 2020, purchasing 2.22 million tonnes worth 1.06 billion USD, a year-on-year surge of 4 percent in volume and 19.3 percent in value, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

This is a record high in rice export volume to this traditional market and it is also the first time the value exceeded the 1-billion-USD mark.

In addition, export price to the Philippines surged in the year, hitting 476 USD per tonne in average, up 14.7 percent against 2019.

Vietnam shipped abroad nearly 6.25 million tonnes of the grain in 2020, raking in 3.12 billion USD, down 1.9 percent in volume but rising 11.2 percent in revenue against the previous year.

The Philippines remained as the leading market of Vietnamese rice, holding a lion’s share of 35.5 percent and 33.9 percent in total volume and export revenue of the country./.