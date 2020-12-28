Environment Climate change research programme results highly practical: Minister The outcomes of the national science-technology programme on responding to climate change and managing natural resources and the environment in 2016-2020 can be applied in multiple fields in society, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has said.

Environment Plastic products must be used in sustainable way: Deputy PM “It is time for us to take drastic and effective action to change models of production and the consumption of traditional plastic products in a more sustainable and environmentally-friendly manner,” Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has said.

Environment Over 90kg of suspected rhino horns seized at Tan Son Nhat airport Police and customs officers in Ho Chi Minh City on December 22 seized more than 90kg of suspected rhino horns at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.