Every year, after harvesting the winter-spring rice crop, in April, farmers in Thanh Hoa commune begin to plant lotus and lotus seeds, which are easy to grow. Furthermore, the consumption is very convenient, bringing a high income to farmers.

Lotus is a short-term plant. After about two months, it can be harvested with harvest time lasting from 06 months to one year. Low cost, not much care requirement, and stable output has turned lotus into a lucrative crop for many farmers in Thanh Hoa and neighboring communes./.

VNA