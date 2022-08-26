Society VFF Committee of HCM City enhances coordination in Overseas Vietnamese affairs The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will enhance coordination with the municipal Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs in carrying out tasks related to OVs under their joint working programme for 2020-2024 period.

Society Disadvantaged communities in Quang Tri, Hoa Binh get support Plan International Vietnam, in collaboration with Care International Vietnam and the Research Centre for Initiatives in Community Development, held a workshop on August 26 to launch the “Reaching the Furthest Behind in Quang Tri and Hoa Binh Provinces” programme.

Society Embassy supports Vietnamese fire victim in Thailand Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on August 25 visited a Vietnamese victim who was seriously injured in a nightclub fire in Thailand's eastern Chon Buri province.