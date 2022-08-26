Ring smuggling people into Vietnam busted in Lao Cai
Police in the northern border province of Lao Cai recently busted a ring that smuggled people into Vietnam.
Men arrested for smuggling people into Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Lao Cai (VNA) – Police in the northern border province of Lao Cai recently busted a ring that smuggled people into Vietnam.
In early July, the Security Unit under Lao Cai city’s Police Department detected a ring using social network applications to induce Vietnamese people living in border areas to organise illegal entry for Chinese people to Vietnam via Lao Cai province to go to a third country.
On August 20, the police arrested Tran Van Hop and Le Quy Ngoc, residing in Bao Thang district; and Wangjiang, Xiaojun, and Tang Caiyong, residing in China’s Sichuan province.
They then arrested Vu Trong Hung, Giang Su Din and Hoang Van Manh, said to be “important links” in this ring./.