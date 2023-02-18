World Cambodian King urges citizens to exercise their right to vote Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni on February 18 called on all citizens to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming national election on July 23.

World Singapore achieves highest fintech funding in three years Fintech investments in Singapore witnessed a three-year high of 4.1 billion USD across 250 deals, according to the KPMG Pulse of Fintech H2’22.

World Thailand’s economy falls short of expectations Thailand's economy grew 2.6% year on year in 2022, missing expectations as improving tourism sector and domestic demand failed to offset shrinking exports.

World Singapore posts worst export drop in a decade Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports plunged 25% year on year in January - the largest drop in the last decade, according to data of the Singaporean government.