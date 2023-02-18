Riot forces police to use tear gas at Indonesia's football stadium
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian police used water cannons and tear gas outside a football stadium to disperse fans who were trying to force their way into a match in Central Java province on February 17, according to local authorities.
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said that tickets were sold out for the derby match between PSIS Semarang and Persis Solo, but local police decided to bar spectators over security concerns among protocols introduced after 135 people died at a game in Malang in October.
The decision angered supporters of home side PSIS Semarang, hundreds of whom gathered outside the Jatidiri stadium and were pushed back by police as they tried to enter.
Fans threw rocks at police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons, local television footage showed. There were no immediate reports of casualties and police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The use of tear gas is controversial after an investigation concluded that its excessive and indiscriminate use by the police back in October was the main trigger for the deadly Malang stampede in East Java.
Football's global governing body FIFA bans tear gas as a crowd control measure inside stadiums.
Pranowo said he understood fans' disappointment at not being able to attend and said organisers should have coordinated better with police.
The incident is another setback for Indonesia at a time of close scrutiny by FIFA and as it prepares to host the under-23 World Cup in May./.
