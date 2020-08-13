World Southeast Asian nations struggle with COVID-19 The COVID-19 pandemic continues spreading in Southeast Asian nations with thousands of new infection cases reported each day.

World Domestic tourism booms in Malaysia after travel restrictions lifted About 51 percent of Malaysians polled have travelled domestically or are planning to do so since the restrictions of the movement control order (MCO) were lifted, Malaymail reported on August 12.

World Business Times highlights new opportunities in EU-Vietnam Trade The Business Times on August 11 posted a story describing the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) as a significant economic milestone for Vietnam.

World Thai new ministers take oath of office New Thai cabinet ministers took the oath of office on August 12, completing the process of their appointment.