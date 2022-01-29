Business Vietnam to increase frequency of commercial international flights Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has agreed to increase the frequency of commercial international flights, as well as removing the need for passengers to take rapid COVID-19 tests before and after their flight, as per new Government regulations.

Business Foreign investment inflow into Vietnam rises 4.2 percent in January The inflow of foreign investment into Vietnam hit over 2.1 billion as of January 20, up 4.2 percent year-on-year, marking good signals for the country's investment attraction, the latest report from the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) showed.

Business Vietnam needs to better sovereign credit ratings: ministry As Vietnam has become a middle-income country and will gradually depend more on foreign commercial loans, the improvement of the sovereign credit ratings will help the Government, businesses, and financial and credit institutions be more cost-effective when mobilising loans or issuing bonds to international capital markets, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam emerges as attractive destination for startups A record high of 1.35 billion USD was poured into Vietnamese startups last year, making the country among the most attractive destinations for startups in the region.