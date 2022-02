Business Infographic International arrivals to Vietnam up 11.2% in January Vietnam welcomed over 19,700 international arrivals in January 2022, up 11.2 per cent year on year, mainly due to the pilot tourism programmes and resumption of regular flights, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Infographic (Interactive) Vietnam's economy overview in January Compared to the same period in 2021, export turnover in January 2022 increased by 1.6%, CPI increased by 1.94%, industrial production index increased by 2.4% and FDI increased by 4.2%.

Business Infographic FDI reaches over 2.1 billion USD in January The inflow of foreign investment into Vietnam hit over 2.1 billion as of January 20, up 4.2 percent year-on-year, marking good signals for the country's investment attraction, the latest report from the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) showed.

Business Infographic Agriculture sector's growth in 2021 Agriculture sector overcame difficulties caused by Covid-19 to enjoy strong growth, with crop cultivation restructured properly in 2021.