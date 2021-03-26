Business High demands push Vietnamese rice's prices up: Business Recorder Vietnam’s rice export prices hit a more than nine-year high this week as fresh orders trickled in, while rates for the Indian variety held near a one-month peak on healthy demand from buyers in other Asian countries and Africa, according to an article published on Pakistan’s news website Business Recorder.

Business Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant connected with national electricty grid The first phase of a 500kV transmission line project connecting the Nghi Son 2 Thermal Power Plant with the national electricity grid was put into operation on March 26.

Business AEON Vietnam to build new shopping mall in Bac Ninh province AEON Vietnam will kick off construction of a new shopping mall worth some 190 million USD in the northern province of Bac Ninh next year, per an MoU on cooperation signed between the company and local authorities on March 26.