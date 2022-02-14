Business Vietnam Airlines to launch online check-in service at Lien Khuong airport National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Lien Khuong Airport in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat city from February 16.

Business 74.7 million USD needed to upgrade weak railway bridges The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has asked the Ministry of Transport to allocate about 1.7 trillion VND (over 74.7 million USD) for the reparation and upgrade of weak railway bridges in the 2022 – 2023 period, and separate rail and road traffic on all road-rail bridges.

Business VAT cut expected to boost Vietnam's economy The reduction of value-added tax (VAT) from 10 percent to 8 percent will help stimulate various sectors in the economy.

Business Ample space for Vietnam to boost exports to US: experts Vietnam and the US should enhance connectivity and work to ensure continuity of supply chains and prevent adverse impacts on the production sector, which has already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official has said.