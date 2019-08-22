River turns swimming class

Drowning among children is a huge concern in many countries. To reduce the risk, Nghe Hai commune, Cua Lo district, Nghe An province has opened swimming classes for children on Lam Giang river.
VNA
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 16:50:11
