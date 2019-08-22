Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 16:57:25

Society

River turns swimming class

Drowning among children is a huge concern in many countries. To reduce the risk, Nghe Hai commune, Cua Lo district, Nghe An province has opened swimming classes for children on Lam Giang river.

