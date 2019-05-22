The certificate recognising “Ro Bam” theatre art in Tran De district as a national intangible cultural heritage was presented to local people in a ceremony held on May 20 (Photo: baosoctrang.org.vn)

A ceremony was recently held in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang on May 20 to receive a certificate recognising “Ro Bam” theatre art in Tran De district as a national intangible cultural heritage.The folk art form includes traditional dance and theatre of the Khmer people in Vietnam’s southern region. It is solely performed by family of Meritorious Artist Lam Thi Huong in Tai Van commune of Tran De district.This year, along with “Ro Bam” theatre art, nghinh Ong (whale worshipping) Festival in Tran De district has been acknowledged as intangible cultural heritage.-VNA