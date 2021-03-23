Society Four Vietnamese honoured as excellent foreign workers in Japan Four Vietnamese were among the five workers awarded the title of excellent foreign construction workers of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport during a ceremony held on March 23.

Society Vietnam, Northern European countries share experience in sustainable development Vietnam and Northern European countries exchanged their experience in sustainable development at a seminar held in Hanoi on March 23 on the occasion of Nordic Day.

Society PM chairs meeting of compilation board for book on Government history Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting on March 23 of the board responsible for the compilation and publishing of a book on the history of the Vietnamese Government.

Environment Hydro-meteorological forecasting helps facilitate sustainable livelihoods The Vietnam Meteorological Hydrological Administration (VMHA) held a ceremony on March 23 to launch activities in response to World Meteorological Day 2021, which is themed “The Ocean, Our Climate and Weather”.