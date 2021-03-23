Road 9 - Southern Laos victory in the hearts of Lao officials
Road 9 - Southern Laos victory in March 1971 reflected the strength of the special solidarity and fighting alliance of Vietnam and Laos, according to senior Lao officials.
Speaking with a Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the event, Lao Minister of Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath recalled the battle with pride. He affirmed that the victory defeated a strategy of the US and puppetry regimes in south Vietnam and Laos attempting to divide the three countries of Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia, while demonstrating the strength and solidarity of the Laos-Vietnam combat alliance.
At the age of 90, Buasy Chaleunsouk, who worked as secretary of Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane from 1964 to 1984, still vividly remembers the victorious atmosphere at the Viengsay revolutionary base in Laos’ northern province of Houaphanh half a century ago.
The victory was of great significance in both military and political terms, he said, adding that it was celebrated in all Lao localities.
The Road 9 - Southern Laos victory in March 1971 marked the growth of the Vietnamese army in large-scale joint combat, becoming a vivid manifestation of the special combat solidarity between the Vietnamese and Lao armies and people./.
