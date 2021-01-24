A scene in "Con duong co Mat Troi" (Photo: www.sggp.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – “Con duong co Mat Troi” (Road with the Sun), a film by the People's Army Cinema, has been chosen to be introduced at a national film screening week to celebrate the 13th National Party Congress, the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

The film features the daily life of young soldiers of the Vietnam People’s Army, who are full of enthusiasm and have strong trust on their path, a path with the sun ahead and light from the Party.

Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event will take place from February 3 to 18 across the nation.

Other films that will also be screened at the event include documentaries “Nho ve Tay Tien” (Remembering Tay Tien) and “Hanh trinh thu phap Viet” (Journey of Vietnamese calligraphy).



Audience is asked to strictly follow health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2.



Meanwhile, Tet, the largest and most celebrated festival of Vietnam, falls on February 10-17 this year./.

VNA