Society Infographic Localities taking lead in national ranking indexes Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Ba Ria-Vung Tau are localities that frequently top the national rankings of foreign investment attraction, budget collection, per capita income and competitiveness index, among others.

Society Man prosecuted for alleged abuse of freedom, democracy Police have officially commenced criminal proceedings against Nguyen Son Lo, a man residing in Hanoi, for the charge of “abusing the rights of freedom and democracy to violate the State’s interests, rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals” under Article 331 of the Penal Code.

Society NA Chairman meets with outstanding revolutionaries in Quang Nam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a get-together for outstanding contributors to the revolutionary cause held in the central province of Quang Nam on July 27 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyr’s Day (July 27).