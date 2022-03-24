The poster of the competition. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The first edition of the Master Robot Builders Robot Competition will be held for secondary students of Vietnam and Finland.

The contest is organised by the Satakunta University of Applied Sciences of Finland, within the framework of the Vietnam-Finland bilateral cooperation agreement. It will be held online in English and free of change.

Contestants can register at https://elonake.samk.fi/lomakkeet/11876/lomake.html before April 10. They will be enabled to participate in three robotics training sessions and a guiding session in the robotics industry from April 5-8.

Groups comprising 3-5 members will work together to build their robots and submit to the jury by May 8.

The most 20 outstanding works will qualify for the final slated for May 20. The top three winners will walk home with prizes of 150 EUR (165 USD), 100 EUR and 50 EUR, respectively./.