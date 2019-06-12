Members of the rock band Microwave will perform their hits at Rock’N’Share, a charity concert for poor children organised by the NGO Psychotramps13 (Photo courtesy of the organiser)

- Well-known rock bands and singers will perform at a charity concert in Ho Chi Minh City on June 19 to raise funds for poor children living in remote areas.The event, called Rock’N’Share, is organised by Psychotramps13, a non-governmental organisation established in 2013.Organisers said the concert’s theme, “One Day Just for Love, Music and Sharing”, was chosen to encourage people to contribute to raising funds for disadvantaged children.Rock bands, including Buc Tuong 9 (The Wall), Microwave, Parasite, Windrunner and Monocycle, will perform Vietnamese and foreign music, with the highlight of the show the rockers of Buc Tuong.The concert is expected to attract more than 10,000 guests.Psychotramps13 attracts bikers who love travelling and charity events. It now has more than 100 members.Psychotramps13 inspired the Buc Tuong’s leader, late rocker Tran Lap, according to Tran Trung Linh, the organisation’s founder.The NGO's members often ride and lend a hand to others. They have raised funds by designing T-shirts, notebooks and music events.They have also visited many remote areas in central and southern provinces and given hundreds of gifts including books, clothes and food to hundreds of poor children.Last year, Rock’N’Share 2018 in HCM City attracted several thousand fans.The four-hour event featured pop star Phuong Thanh, winner of Lan Song Xanh's (Blue Wave) Best Singer and Best Album from the Voice of HCM City, and rock bands in Hanoi and HCM City.All proceeds from ticket sales, and food and clothes donated by organisations and individuals, will be donated to the poor.The concert will begin at 8.30pm at Hoa Lu Gymnasyum in HCM City's district 1. Tickets are available at the box office.-VNA