Flight KE9463 with over 200 passengers on board from Incheon International Airport lands at Da Nang International Airport on the same day (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Korean Air - the biggest airlines of the Republic of Korea (RoK) - reopened its direct air route from Incheon to the central city of Da Nang on June 22.



Flight KE9463 of the carrier with over 200 passengers on board from Incheon International Airport landed at Da Nang International Airport on the same day.



After travel restrictions between Vietnam and the RoK were lifted, Korean Air began operating charter flights with a frequency of two flights per week to Da Nang on Wednesdays and Saturdays to meet the increasing needs of tourists.

The firm plans to operate one regular flight per day from July 27, 2022.



Direct working sessions between Da Nang’s leaders and representatives of major international airlines within the framework of the Asia Routes Development Forum 2022 have a positive impact on the resumption of flights to the central city, said Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh.



Korean Air was one of the first two Korean airlines to come to Da Nang, creating a breakthrough for the market, Binh said, expressing his belief that the return of the Korean Air will have a positive impact on the recovery of the leading tourist market of Da Nang.

Chung Eui-seock - Chief Representative of Korean Air in Da Nang - said after restarting charter flights, Korean Air plans to fly daily to Da Nang from July 27, 2022.



Da Nang is an attractive destination for Korean tourists, so the firm expects flights to be at maximum capacity, he said, adding that Korean Air, with 5-star flights, will offer interesting and memorable journeys to Da Nang.



The number of foreign visitors to Da Nang has shown signs of strong growth after the success of the Asia Routes Development Forum 2022 with the opening of flight routes by foreign airlines to the city such as Malaysia Airlines, Air Seoul, and Bangkok Airways.



Since March 2022, as many as 35,000 foreign passengers have arrived in Da Nang on 286 flights, including 71 flights from the RoK./.