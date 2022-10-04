President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga (R)presents the insignia to the diplomat at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 4. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wa has been honoured with the “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia for his contributions to promoting friendship between the two countries.



President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga presented the insignia to the diplomat at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 4.



Nga praised Ambassador Park's great contributions to promoting cooperation in politics, diplomacy, economics, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.



During the three-year term in Vietnam, the two countries have organised high-level delegation exchanges, and reached important agreements which serve as a basis for deepening their strategic partnership, she said.



Nga expressed her hope that in his new position, Ambassador Park will continues to promote the friendship between Vietnam and the RoK.



For his part, Ambassador Park thanked the VUFO and Ambassador Nga for their close cooperation, especially in people-to-people diplomacy.



He promised to continue making contributions to the two countries' relationship./.