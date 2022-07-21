RoK Ambassador to Vietnam hopes for stronger cooperation between localities
Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Noh-wan has expressed his wish to further contribute to the close cooperation between Vietnam’s northern province of Lang Son and Korean localities.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)Lang Son (VNA) – Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Noh-wan has expressed his wish to further contribute to the close cooperation between Vietnam’s northern province of Lang Son and Korean localities.
At a working session with Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Tien Thieu in Lang Son on July 20, Park lauded the locality’s socio-economic development, as well as its potential and advantages in border economy, trade, tourism and workforce.
Thieu highlighted the significance of the ambassador’s visit on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties (1992-2022).
According to the official, Lang Son has cooperated with the RoK’s Gangwon province, and signed a memorandum of understanding on the Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).
Accordingly, KOICA has helped the province organise training courses in the RoK to raise capacity for local officials.
Lang Son has also worked to attract Korean investments in such spheres as infrastructure, logistics, agriculture, forestry and tourism, he added, calling on the ambassador to promote the locality’s investment environment to Korean firms.
Earlier, Park and his entourage made a field trip to the Huu Nghi International Border Gate and the Dong Dang railway./.