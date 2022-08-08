ASEAN Cambodia announces outcomes of AMM-55 and related meetings The 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) and related meetings have successfully concluded, with some 30 documents on regional cooperation adopted, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said on August 6.

ASEAN Vietnam’s initiatives at AMM-55 receive support: ambassador Opinions raised by Vietnam at the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-55) and related meetings, which took place in Cambodia from August 2-5, received support from other participating countries and were included in documents of the meetings, said Ambassador Vu Ho, acting head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam.

World Thailand confirms first female monkeypox case Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) on August 5 announced the discovery of the fourth confirmed monkeypox case in a 22-year-old woman, the first female infection found in the country.

ASEAN Indonesian economy posts higher growth in Q2 Indonesia’s economy expanded 5.44 % in the second quarter of 2022, up slightly from the 5.01% growth recorded in the first quarter according to Statistics Indonesia.