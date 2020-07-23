World Thailand’s emergency rule against COVID-19 extended till August 31 The Thai Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on July 22 approved the extension of the state of emergency nationwide for another month until August 31.

ASEAN Indonesia inaugurates refuse-derived fuel facility Indonesia recently inaugurated its first facility to produce refuse-derived fuel (RDF) in Cilacap, Central Java.

World Malaysian ex-PM ordered to pay nearly 400-mln-USD tax bill A Malaysian court on July 22 ordered former Prime Minister Najib Razak, related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund, to settle 1.69 billion ringgit (397.41 million USD) in unpaid taxes over seven years while he was still in office, the National News Agency Bernama of Malaysia reported.

World Cambodia considers easing entry regulations Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has approved in principle the elimination of the 3,000 USD deposit and 50,000 USD insurance for investors, businesspeople and experts entering the country, the Khmer Times reported.