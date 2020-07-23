RoK automakers expand presence in six ASEAN markets
Automakers in the Republic of Korea (RoK) saw their sales increase in six member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the past three years helped by strong demand in Vietnam, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA) revealed on July 22.
Cars of automaker Hyundai at a port in Ulsan city of the RoK (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)
They sold a combined 184,595 vehicles in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines in 2019, accounting for 5.2 percent of the vehicle markets there.
The RoK automobile sales in the six markets rose from 168,834 units in 2018 and 133,937 in 2017, with their market share increasing from 4.7 percent in 2018 and 4 percent in 2017.
Seo Jin-won, a researcher at KAMA's trade and international cooperation division, said that in recent years, rising demand for vehicles of the RoK in Vietnam, in particular, boosted overall vehicle sales in the six ASEAN markets./.
