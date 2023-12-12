RoK company cooperates with Vietnam in shipbuilding
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding companies of the Republic of Korea, said on December 12 that it had signed a memorandum of understanding on human resources development for the shipbuilding sector with the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).
Under the document, the company will co-conduct basic and specialised training in welding, painting, and electricity with vocational training schools in Vietnam designated by the MoLISA. Meanwhile, the ministry will make efforts to find skilled human resources and help in immigration procedures.
Trainees who complete this joint training programme will receive basic Korean language training, and then be sent to the RoK to work at shipyards, including Hyundai Mipo, under an E-7 visa programme for skilled workers.
To date, Hyundai Mipo has cooperated to attract more than 700 skilled Vietnamese workers to work at its shipyard in Ulsan city.
The company expects that this newly-signed agreement will not only help improve the skill of Vietnamese workers but also solve the shortage of human resources in the shipbuilding industry and develop this industry in both countries./.