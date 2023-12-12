World Malaysia reshuffles cabinet Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a major cabinet reshuffle on December 12.

World Thailand applies auto checkout at Suvarnabhumi airport Thailand will apply automatic channels for passport checks for out-bound foreign passengers at Bangkok-based Suvarnabhumi Airport from December 15 in order to reduce congestion at the country’s busiest airport.

World Potential sectors to boost Thai economy The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) forecasted that the country’s economy, particularly exports, will be driven by high-potential industries such as agriculture, food, cars and auto parts, as well as bio- circular and green (BCG) manufacturing.

World More opportunities than challenges to China-Vietnam relations: Chinese ambassador Substantive cooperation between China and Vietnam as well as the two countries’ relations are standing before more opportunities than challenges, according to Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Xiong Bo.