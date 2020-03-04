RoK confirms identities of Vietnamese sailors missing in boat mishap
The Coast Guard of the Republic of Korea (RoK) has confirmed the identities of the five Vietnamese sailors who went missing in a fishing boat fire off the country’s Jeju island on March 4.
Adverse weather conditions have hampered efforts to put out the fire and find the missing. (Photo: Yonhap/VNA)
They are Bien Van H, 45; Do S, 23; Pham Van N, 25; Phan Tam S, 30; and Nguyen Van C, 24.
Earlier, the force said that a fire broke out on the 29-tonne ship carrying eight crew members at around 3:18 am (local time) in waters about 74 km southeast of Udo Island near Jeju.
Two Koreans aboard have been rescued so far, while another is unaccounted for, with search operations still under way.
Adverse weather conditions have hampered efforts to put out the fire and find the missing./.