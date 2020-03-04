World Volcanic eruption forces Indonesia airport closure Indonesia had to close Adi Soemarmo International Airport in Central Java on March 3 following the eruption of Mount Merapi, a local official has said.

World Malaysia lowers key interest rate to support economic growth Malaysia’s central bank on March 3 cut its key interest rate to the lowest in 20 years at 2.5 percent, with the aim to support the economy.

World German police probe into Vietnamese migrant smuggling ring German police have busted a Vietnamese migrant smuggling ring and arrested six suspects, the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany confirmed.

World Thailand predicts rice prices to rise until mid-year Rice prices will rise until the middle of the year as consumers around the world are beefing up their stockpiles, while China will not increase their exports for food security to deal with the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) forecast.