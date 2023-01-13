Business Infographic First batch of Cao Phong oranges shipped to UK The People’s Committee of Cao Phong district in the northern province of Hoa Binh, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the RYB Joint Stock Company, and the Cao Phong Co. Ltd., held a recent ceremony to mark the first shipment of seven tonnes of Cao Phong oranges to the UK.

Business HCM City welcomes investors from Hong Kong: Official Ho Chi Minh City always welcomes and creates optimal conditions for investors from Hong Kong (China) to operate in the city, stated Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai while receiving Jonathan Choi, Chairman of the Hong Kong-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce on January 12.

Business Deputy PM calls for more US investment in semiconductor industry Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on January 12 called on the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) of the US to encourage its member enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam.

Business Conference seeks more opportunities for Vietnam-Guangxi trade cooperation The Department of Commerce of China’s Guangxi province, in collaboration with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asia-Africa Market Department and Vinexad Company, held a Guangxi-Vietnam trade and economic cooperation conference in Hanoi on January 12.