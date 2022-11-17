Business Vietnam Airlines among top 10 Vietnamese brands 2022 National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been voted as one of the top 10 Vietnamese brands and the most perceived brand in 2022, revealed a survey by the UK-based market research firm YouGov.

Business Vietnam sees impressive growth in aquatic exports to China Vietnam’s aquatic export revenue to China has grown impressively so far this year, contributing to the success of the fisheries sector.

Business Wood sector to earn more on woodchips, pellets Vietnamese exporters of wood and wooden furniture expect to bring home 16.5 billion USD this year, fueled by an increase in the overseas shipment of woodchips and wood pellets in the first 10 months of this year.

Business Foreign experts hail Vietnam’s efforts to curb inflation Foreign experts have appreciated Vietnam’s economic governance policies to help well control the impact of imported inflation, given increasing inflation in many countries around the world.