World Indonesia encourages increased processing in agriculture, fisheries Indonesian President Joko Widodo has underlined that the downstream process (the processing of raw products) should not be limited in mining but expanded to other sectors such as agriculture and fisheries.

World Malaysian investors set new financial goals to fight inflation Most Malaysians have set new financial goals to tackle inflation and economic difficulties, according to Standard Chartered's Wealth Expectancy Report 2022.

ASEAN ASEAN, China strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on February 22 called for joint efforts to push the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership to a new high.

World AIPA, EP boost cooperation for regional peace, prosperity Secretary-General of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Siti Rozaimeriyanty Dato Haji Abdul Rahman on February 21 received a delegation of the European Parliament (EP)’s Foreign Affairs Committee at the AIPA Secretariat’s headquarters.