RoK court opens trial on fatal abuse of Vietnamese boy case
The Suwon district court in Gyeonggi province, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 23 opened a first-instance trial on a principal of a kindergarten in Hwaseong city accused of abusing a 9-month-old Vietnamese boy to death in November last year.
Seoul (VNA) – The Suwon district court in Gyeonggi province, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on February 23 opened a first-instance trial on a principal of a kindergarten in Hwaseong city accused of abusing a 9-month-old Vietnamese boy to death in November last year.
The principal, a 66-year-old Korean national, was arrested on November 11, 2022 and was charged with child abuse causing death. According to the local investigating agency, during the period from November 3-10, 2022, the defendant repeatedly abused the boy.
The victim’s parents and relatives and representative of child abuse prevention and control organisations attended the court.
Right after receiving the information on the case, the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK has promptly applied measures to protect the legitimate rights and interest of the victim’s family, while working with relevant agencies to support the family in organising a funeral for the boy.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency on the February 23 trial, a representative from the embassy said the embassy has worked with authorised agencies of the RoK asking for prompt investigation and strict handling of the case, ensuring the legitimate rights and interest of Vietnamese citizens.
The embassy will continue to keep a close eye on the case and coordinate closely with local authorities, and accompany the victim’s family during consular and legal processes ahead, the representative affirmed./.
The principal, a 66-year-old Korean national, was arrested on November 11, 2022 and was charged with child abuse causing death. According to the local investigating agency, during the period from November 3-10, 2022, the defendant repeatedly abused the boy.
The victim’s parents and relatives and representative of child abuse prevention and control organisations attended the court.
Right after receiving the information on the case, the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK has promptly applied measures to protect the legitimate rights and interest of the victim’s family, while working with relevant agencies to support the family in organising a funeral for the boy.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency on the February 23 trial, a representative from the embassy said the embassy has worked with authorised agencies of the RoK asking for prompt investigation and strict handling of the case, ensuring the legitimate rights and interest of Vietnamese citizens.
The embassy will continue to keep a close eye on the case and coordinate closely with local authorities, and accompany the victim’s family during consular and legal processes ahead, the representative affirmed./.