Politics Danish Crown Prince congratulates Vietnam on National Day Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik congratulated Vietnam on its 77th National Day and expressed his delight at the fine development of the two countries’ relations while attending a recent get-together hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy on this occasion.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest September 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Investigation into human trafficking to Cambodia continues: Government officials Government officials reported on the issue of Vietnamese being tricked into working illegally in Cambodia at the Government's regular press briefing in Hanoi on September 6.

Politics PM receives Governor of Phnom Penh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 6 for Governor of Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng.