World Malaysian police raid Al Jazeera's office Malaysian police on August 4 raided Al Jazeera's Kuala Lumpur office and seized computers as part of an investigation into a documentary about migrants produced by the broadcaster.

Business EVFTA expected to help boost Vietnam-Czech trade ties The Czech Ministry of Industry and Trade’s website mpo.cz has recently published an article titled “The Vietnamese market is opening up, a free trade agreement can save millions of crowns for Czech companies.”

World Remittances to Cambodia to plunge by millions of US dollars this year: ABD Cambodia could lose more than 15 percent of its international remittances this year under the worst-case scenario because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).