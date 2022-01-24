Business French hypermarket introduces Vietnam’s cuisine, commodities A programme to promote Vietnam’s Tet culture and cuisine kicked off at Carrefour Ormesson hypermarket in Ormesson city of France.

Business Hai Phong grants investment licenses to five projects The Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) on January 24 granted investment licenses to five projects in industrial parks, including three foreign-invested projects worth 140 million USD and two domestic ones valued at over 2 trillion VND (86.9 million USD).

Business Vietnam pushes for energy restructuring: official Vietnam is determined to restruct its enegy sector, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An at the 4th High-Level Meeting of the Vietnam Energy Partnership Group (VEPG) held in Hanoi on January 24.

Business Vietnam to resume cut flower exports to Australia A new phytosanitary measure for Vietnam’s cut flowers exported to Australia was unveiled during a ceremony held on January 24.