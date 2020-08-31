World Cambodia, RoK hold second round of FTA talks Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) launched the second round of negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) on August 31 as the RoK works to expand its export portfolio to cushion the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Facebook joins MRC to raise awareness about flood, drought The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat and Facebook on August 31 launched a collaboration initiative to provide early flood alert and drought monitoring information to riparian communities and governments in the Lower Mekong region.

World Israeli press praises Vietnam’s foreign diplomacy, economic achievement Israeli press have spotlighted Vietnam’s policy for external diplomacy and its economic growth in the first eight months of this year on the occasion of the Southeast nation celebrating the 75th anniversary of its August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).