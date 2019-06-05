At the launching ceremony (Source: VNA)

- A campaign was launched on June 5 in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long to collect waste and clean the Mekong River, using solar-powered vessels funded by Hanwha Group of the Republic of Korea (RoK).Dozens of thousands of volunteers collected waste along the river banks to reduce water pollution caused by floating waste in the river.Additionally, Hanwha also held a communication campaign on the social network to raise public awareness on environmental pollution.At the launching ceremony, Hanwha handed over the two solar-powered vessels worth about 2.5 billion VND (107,000 USD) to the provincial People’s Committee.The vessels will be used for cleaning the Mekong River section running through Vinh Long city, without emitting more greenhouse gases or other pollutants.Vinh Long is the first locality to receive the ship of this kind for the work. Hanwha plans to expand its campaign to other localities if the work proves effective in Vinh Long.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Hoang Tuu said the locality will continue communication campaigns to raise public awareness of the importance of environmental protection, and pay attention to applying science and technologies in waste treatment and producing environmentally friendly products. -VNA