RoK firms eye investment in Hanoi: ambassador
Many Korean enterprises want to learn about investment in Hanoi and look for support from the authorities, said Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to (RoK) Vietnam Park Noh Wan at his meeting with Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh on September 6.
Lauding the capital’s economic growth over the past time, Park hoped the RoK business community in Hanoi will receive more support from the People’s Committee.
He said between now and the end of the year, there will be myriad activities held in Hanoi to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic relations, which he hope will help restore people-to-people exchanges between the sides after COVID-19.
The ambassador informed his host on a project to build centers for disease prevention and control in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
There are about 40,000-50,000 Koreans are living and working in the city, the diplomat noted, affirming that through joint health projects the RoK side wants to offer medical care for both Korean and Vietnamese citizens.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Agreeing with Park, Thanh highlighted the fast and comprehensive growth of the nations’ ties over the past three decades in all fields from politics, economy to diplomacy and culture.
The success of RoK firms in Hanoi has made a significant contribution to Vietnam’s economic development, the official said.
Thanh pledged that the city's administration will always listen to and make efforts to tackle proposals by Korean firms; and promote investment and cooperation activities between the countries./.