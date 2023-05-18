RoK firm s seek investment opportunities in Bac Ninh (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – A programme to boost connection between businesses of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and those of the northern province of Bac Ninh was held in the province on May 18.

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh People's Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan said the province has always made efforts in creating favourable conditions in terms of premises, human resources, and administrative procedures for investors coming to the locality.

The smallest province in the country, yet Bac Ninh has a favourable geographical position and the constant reform efforts of the province’s leaders have created a healthy investment environment ranking top of the country, he noted.

Currently, Bac Ninh has 16 industrial parks covering a total area of nearly 6,400 hectares. Of this, 10 have been put into operation and two are under construction

Speaking highly of the investment environment, potential and development of the province over the past time as well as efforts in organising activities to connect with the RoK’s businesses, RoK Minister Counsellor Yoon Sang Key expressed his hope that more investment cooperation relations will be established between the two sides after the programme.

During the event, RoK investors discussed their interests of investment areas such as environment, science and technology, Korean language training, human resources training, and industrial equipment and electronic components, among others.

On the occasion, relevant departments and agencies introduced the potential, strengths and investment attraction orientations of the province, and answered questions raised by enterprises.



The province is planning to establish a working team to remove difficulties for businesses in the areas of investment, construction planning, environment, security, and labor training in order to create a bridge to help businesses remove difficulties and promote development.

Among the 39 countries and territories currently investing in Bac Ninh, the RoK is the biggest investor with 960 projects worth nearly 14.34 billion USD, accounting for 60% of the total foreign investment in the province./.