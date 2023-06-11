Among the 39 countries and territories currently investing in Bac Ninh, the RoK is the biggest investor with 960 projects worth over 14 billion USD, accounting for 60% of the total foreign investment in the province.

Korean investors are highly interested in investment areas such as environment, science and technology, Korean language training, human resources training, and industrial equipment and electronic components, among others.

The smallest province in the country, yet Bac Ninh has a favourable geographical position and the constant reform efforts of the province’s leaders have created a healthy investment environment ranking top of the country.

Currently, Bac Ninh has 16 industrial parks covering a total area of nearly 6,400 hectares.

The province is planning to establish a working team to remove difficulties for businesses in the areas of investment in order to create a bridge to help businesses remove difficulties and promote development./.

VNA