RoK further stimulates tourism in Vietnam
The Korean Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Vietnam has stepped up tourism promotion activities to prepare for its reopening to international visitors in the context that COVID-19 vaccination campaigns have been deployed in many countries, including the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam.
The promotions have been carried out through many activities and digital platforms, including an online travel photo contest, and cultural promotion and tourism stimulation events such as "Korean Culture Days 2021 in Quang Nam" in Hoi An ancient city from April 10-11.
Many other activities are scheduled to be held in the framework of Korea Movie Day 2021, which will take place in central Da Nang city and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 17 and 18, and from April 24-25, respectively, and a festival to stimulate tourism demand and introduce culinary culture in Hanoi on April 17 and 18.
KTO Chief Representative in Vietnam Park Jong-sun said he hoped these cultural events will contribute to increasing the interest and love of Vietnamese people for Korean tourism in particular and the RoK in general.
The RoK has been carefully preparing to welcome Vietnamese tourists and international friends as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is kept under control, he added./.