RoK helps to open smart education centre in Hai Phong city
A smart education centre was inaugurated in the northern port city of Hai Phong on August 3 with the support of the education department of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangnam province.
At the opening ceremony of the centre (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A smart education centre was inaugurated in the northern port city of Hai Phong on August 3 with the support of the education department of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Gyeongsangnam province.
The project forms part of a two-phase cooperation programme between the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training and the Korean department, with the first phase from 2009 to 2019, and the second for 2020-2024.
Under the second phase, the Korean side will continue to help with the building of the smart education centre in Hai Phong, and provide technical assistance, equipment and computers for vocational training and distance education centres in the central province of Nghe An and Hanoi’s Ha Dong district.
It will also assist nearly 500 teachers nationwide in integrated education and IT applications in teaching through training courses.
The model will inspire Hai Phong and Vietnam to apply educational achievements that have been tested successfully in the RoK, Nhan dan (People) newspaper cited Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do as saying.
The project also contributes to the relationship between Hai Phong and Vietnam and Korean localities, agencies, organisations and enterprises, he added./.