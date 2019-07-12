Vietnamese farmers harvest rice (Photo: VNA)

- A cooperation agreement on the implementation of a project on rice value chain improvement in the Hong River Delta was signed between representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Korea Rural Community Corporation (KRC) of in Hanoi on July 12.The project, which will be carried out in the northern province of Thai Binh from 2019-2023, aims to increase income of people through improving the rice value chain and raising cultivation capacity in the Hong River Delta; and promote economic efficiency in agricultural production by applying farming technologies.The project has a total budget of 5 billion won (over 4.5 million USD), sourced from the non-refundable assistance package provided the Government of the Republic of Korea.Under the project, a master plan on agricultural development for the region will be revised while a pilot cultivation area and an agriculture training centre will be built in Thai Binh. Training courses will be organised for managers and farmers, towards bettering their capacity in the field.Kim In Sik, Chairman of KRC, said the project is expected to contribute to improving income of regional farmers and the quality of Vietnamese rice, expressing his hope that the project will be expanded nationwide.Speaking at the signing ceremony, Deputy Minister Doanh Le Quoc Doanh said Vietnam wants to enhance collaboration with the RoK and KRC in the field.He also hailed KRC for its agricultural and rural development projects in Vietnam.Vietnam is promoting agricultural restructuring towards increasing added value, sustainable development and building a new-style rural areas, he said, hoping that with its experience, the RoK will continue to support Vietnam in the time to come. - VNA