RoK increases import of Vietnam’s shrimps
Illustrative image (Source: dantri.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK) is importing more shrimps from Vietnam, and has become the fifth biggest importer of Vietnam’s shrimps with 10.7 percent of market share.
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s export of shrimps to the RoK had reached 179 million USD as of July 15, a year-on-year rise of 5.8 percent.
Dried shrimp and processed giant tiger prawn reported the highest growth rates, with 194 percent and 62 percent, respectively.
Vietnam’s shrimp is exempted from import tariffs to the RoK with a quota of 15,000 tonnes a year. However, at present, Vietnam is shipping just 2,500 tonnes of shrimps to the Eastern Asian country.
Domestic exporters are advised to raise their awareness of the Vietnam-RoK Free Trade Agreement to take advantage of its incentives./.