The RoK invested some 8.2 million USD in the education sector in the first 11 months of this year, accounting for well over half of all foreign investment in education. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The - The Republic of Korea (RoK) was the top investor in education in Vietnam in the first 11 months of this year with 8.2 million USD, or 57 percent of the total FDI inflows in the sector.

A third of the 112 investors from 15 countries and territories were also from the RoK.

Visang Education Inc invested 3.34 million USD in its subsidiary to become the leader.

Le Khac Anh, head of its marketing department, said the demand for studying Korean is very high, giving his company plenty of scope to expand even further.

Durable Newtech JSC announced it is investing 2.59 million USD in the Korea Global School, a new international school in Hanoi.

The International College of Arts invested a further 2.74 million USD in its Hanoi-based centre to add to the 4.24 million USD it had already invested.

Poly Educational Services Co., added 950,000 USD to the 3.1 million USD it had invested in a foreign language centre in District 7, HCM City.

The fact that the RoK has remained Vietnam’s top FDI source for many years has seen a number of Korean specialists and guest workers come to the country, triggering an increase in demand for education from the growing Korean community in the country.

The number of Koreans in Vietnam has risen nearly 50-fold in the last decade to around 100,000, according to the report of Savills.

Some 80 percent live in HCM City, and the rest in Hanoi, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Vung Tau, Bac Ninh, and elsewhere.

The figure is likely to increase in the years to come, opening up new business opportunities in products and services, such as education, exclusively targeted at Korean customers./.

VNA